March 10 Stock Market Holiday or Not in India? Check NSE and BSE Status

Investors and traders often check the trading calendar to know whether the stock market will remain open or closed on a particular day. For March 10, 2026, the stock market in India is expected to function normally as there are no major festivals or special occasions scheduled for that date.

Both major Indian stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange, are likely to operate as usual on March 10. Since the day does not fall on a weekend or an officially listed trading holiday, market activities are expected to continue without interruption.

Normal Trading Session Expected

Stock markets in India usually remain closed on weekends, including Saturdays and Sundays, and on certain public holidays declared in the annual trading calendar. If a day does not fall under these categories, trading continues as per the regular schedule.

On March 10, trading will likely follow the standard market timings. The pre-open session generally begins at 9:00 AM, while regular trading starts at 9:15 AM and continues until 3:30 PM. During this period, investors can buy and sell shares, derivatives, and other securities.

No Special Market Holiday Announced

There are no national festivals, government-declared holidays, or special trading holidays scheduled for March 10. As a result, equity, derivatives, and commodity markets are expected to remain open across the country.

Earlier in the month, markets observed holidays for certain festivals in different regions, but March 10 does not fall under the official list of stock market holidays for the year.

Online Trading Platforms Continue

Even on days when markets are closed, investors can still use trading platforms to track stocks, analyse market data, and plan their investment strategies. However, actual buying and selling of securities only takes place when the market is open.

Overall, March 10, 2026, is expected to be a regular trading day in India, with both major stock exchanges operating normally.