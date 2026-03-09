March 10 School Holiday or Not in India? State Wise School Holiday Update

Students and parents often check whether schools will remain open or closed on a particular date. For March 10, most schools across India are expected to function normally because the day does not fall on a major national festival or public holiday.

Since there are no nationwide celebrations or government declared holidays scheduled for March 10, it is considered a regular working day in many parts of the country. As a result, schools in several major states are likely to conduct classes as usual.

Schools Likely to Remain Open in Many States

Educational institutions in states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are expected to operate normally on March 10. Most private and government schools in these states follow the official holiday calendar, and since no festival or special observance is scheduled, classes are likely to continue.

Similarly, schools in northern and central states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Punjab are also expected to remain open as March 10 is not listed as a public holiday.

Bank Holidays May Differ by State

While schools may remain open in most regions, bank holidays can sometimes vary depending on local observances or regional events. In certain cases, banks in a few states may remain closed due to state specific reasons, administrative holidays, or local celebrations.

However, in most major states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi, banks are generally expected to operate normally on March 10 as well.

Always Check Local School Notifications

Even though March 10 is expected to be a regular school day across most states, individual schools may sometimes declare holidays due to examinations, local events, weather conditions, or administrative decisions. Parents and students are advised to confirm with their respective schools for the latest updates.

Conclusion

Overall, March 10 is likely to be a normal working day for schools across most Indian states. With no major festivals or nationwide holidays scheduled, educational institutions in states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi are expected to conduct classes as usual.

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