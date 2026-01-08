Chiru, Venky and Anil Dance for Hook Step at MSG Pre-Release: Video

The newly released hook step song from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, especially admirers of megastar Chiranjeevi. Featuring a simple yet high-energy dance move, the song has quickly become a talking point, further boosting the buzz surrounding the film ahead of its release.

The excitement peaked at the film’s pre-release event, where Chiranjeevi surprised fans by recreating the hook step on stage alongside Venkatesh and director Anil Ravipudi. The spontaneous dance moment triggered thunderous applause and nonstop cheers, turning the event into a celebration.

Video clips and photographs from the lively performance have since gone viral across social media platforms, significantly amplifying anticipation for the film. The visible camaraderie among the stars and the infectious energy of the song have only heightened audience expectations.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is slated for a grand theatrical release on January 12, with the makers banking on strong word-of-mouth and festive buzz to drive the film’s opening.