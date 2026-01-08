Mohanlal Out of Chiranjeevi-Bobby Film: 30 Crore Pay Reason For Exit?

A high-profile casting plan in an upcoming Chiranjeevi project has reportedly hit a roadblock, with budget constraints forcing the makers to drop a much-discussed cameo. The big-budget film, currently under production and directed by Bobby, was said to have been envisioned with a special appearance by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

According to industry buzz, the makers initially believed Mohanlal would come on board for the cameo as a goodwill gesture, marking the first-ever on-screen collaboration between the two legendary actors. Director Bobby’s reported personal rapport with Mohanlal further strengthened the team’s confidence that the role could be done without remuneration.

However, the plan reportedly fell apart after Mohanlal quoted a fee of ₹30 crore for the cameo, as per news reports. The steep demand is said to have stunned the production team, which was unprepared to absorb such an expense. With the budget unable to accommodate the additional cost, the Malayalam superstar is believed to have opted out of the project.

Following this development, the makers are now said to be exploring options within the Telugu film industry for the cameo. Sources suggest that the revised plan involves roping in a Telugu star willing to appear without charging a fee, prompting a swift rethink in casting to keep the project on track.

Gangster backdrop with strong emotional core

Meanwhile, details about the film’s storyline have also been doing the rounds. Earlier reports indicated that parts of the plot had leaked, revealing a gangster-based narrative set against a Kolkata backdrop. The genre has been performing well at the Indian box office, and the makers are reportedly banking on the gritty setting to add visual and thematic weight to the film.

Despite the crime-driven narrative, the film is said to place significant emphasis on emotions and family values. Sources indicate that intense emotional sequences form the backbone of the story, with the father–daughter relationship emerging as a key emotional anchor.

Busy line-ups for Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal

Chiranjeevi continues to juggle a packed slate, with Vishwambhara slated for release later this year, alongside another project with Bobby and an upcoming film directed by Srikanth Odela.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, had an eventful year with multiple releases, including L2: Empuraan, which found appreciation among Telugu audiences, and a guest appearance in Kannappa. He is currently occupied with Drishyam 3, for which director Jeethu Joseph has hinted at an April release, and another project titled Patriot.

With casting plans now being reshuffled, all eyes are on how the makers will navigate the latest setback and move the Chiranjeevi–Bobby project forward.