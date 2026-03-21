Video: Rakasa Snake Dance Delivers Kickass Moves

Rakasa amps up its musical campaign with the release of its latest video song, “Snake Dance.” Designed as a high-energy, crowd-driven number, the track embraces chaos, rhythm, and raw fun, presenting a completely uninhibited dance experience. Composed and arranged by Anudeep Dev, the song is positioned as a mass-friendly anthem that thrives on instant connect and repeat value.

At its core, “Snake Dance” thrives on a refreshingly self-aware idea, celebrating the fact that not everyone fits into structured dance styles. Instead of perfection, the song leans into spontaneity, turning the absence of “proper steps” into its biggest strength. Lyricist Raghuram builds this concept with humour and relatability, giving the track a playful, conversational tone that resonates with group energy. The vocals by Benny Dayal, Maneesha Pandranki, Ritesh G Rao, Lakshmi Meghana, and Vinayak add layers of vibrancy, driving the song’s infectious momentum. With its instantly memorable hook “Snake Snake Snake Dance / Full Body Shake Shake Dance”, the track is tailored for easy recall, audience participation, and strong digital shareability.

With this latest release, Rākāsā continues to establish itself as an audio-positive album with a clear range of moods. The first single “Rapappa” struck an energetic chord, crossing 1.2 million views on YouTube, while the romantic second single “Padhe Padhe” added emotional depth, moving past 1.1 million views. Complementing this, the film’s promotional assets have also drawn strong attention, with the title glimpse crossing 1.9 million views and the teaser surpassing 2.9 million views. With “Snake Dance” now entering the mix, the album expands into a massy, high-energy space, strengthening its overall appeal.

Headlined by Sangeeth Sobhan, who continues to gain strong traction among younger audiences with films like MAD and MAD Square, Rākāsā pairs him with Nayan Sarika in a narrative that blends romance, humour, and fantasy elements. The film features a notable supporting cast including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Getup Srinu. The project is written and directed by Manasa Sharma, known for her work on Oka Chinna Family Story and Bench Life.

On the technical front, Anudeep Dev anchors the film’s musical identity with a soundtrack that balances variety and recall value. Cinematography is handled by Raju Edurolu, with editing by Anwar Ali. The film is produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures in association with Zee Studios, with Umesh Kumar Bansal backing the project.

From a business standpoint, Rākāsā has secured strong distribution support ahead of its release. The Telugu States theatrical rights have been acquired by Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Movie Makers, while overseas distribution will be handled by Atharvana Bhadrakali Pictures, targeting a wide release across more than 350 screens in key territories including the USA, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, and Australia. Distribution in North America will be managed by Prathyangira Cinemas. The film has also locked its non-theatrical deals, with Netflix acquiring digital streaming rights and Saregama securing the audio rights.

With its soundtrack now spanning energy, romance, and uninhibited mass appeal, and backed by strong distribution and growing digital traction, Rākāsā is steadily building into a well-rounded commercial entertainer, setting the stage for its worldwide theatrical release on April 3, 2026.