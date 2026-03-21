Pithapuramlo Ala Modalayindi Trailer Launched

The trailer of the upcoming film “Pithapuramlo Ala Modalayindi” was released at a grand event, with actor Srikanth attending as the chief guest. He expressed hope that the film would become a big hit like his earlier movie “Preyasi Raave.”

The film is directed by Mahesh Chandra and features a large cast including Rajendra Prasad, Prithviraj, Kedar Shankar, Mani Chandana, Annapurnamma, Sunny Akhil, Virat, Sai Praneeth, Sreelu, Pratyusha, and Rehana. The movie is produced by Dundigalla Balakrishna, Akula Suresh Patel, and Murali (Godavari Kittayya).

Speaking at the event, Srikanth said that “Preyasi Raave” was a turning point in his career and praised director Mahesh Chandra for his storytelling. He added that the new film, which has three different storylines, looks promising and should be watched by families together.

Actor Shivaji Raja recalled the success of “Preyasi Raave” and appreciated the film’s music and performances. Actor Prithvi also thanked the director for giving him opportunities and said he expects the new film to deliver both entertainment and a meaningful message.

Music director M.M. Sreelekha said the trailer looks impressive and wished the team success. Director Mahesh Chandra shared that “Preyasi Raave” gave him recognition and that he is confident this film will emotionally connect with audiences. He also revealed that he has a story ready for “Preyasi Raave 2.”

Actor Virat said working with experienced artists was a great learning experience. Actress Pratyusha and other team members expressed confidence that the film will appeal to audiences, especially families.

The makers highlighted that the movie is a family entertainer based on relatable real-life situations and encouraged audiences to watch it together.

Overall, the team expressed strong confidence that “Pithapuramlo Ala Modalayindi” will be a successful and engaging film.