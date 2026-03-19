Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Poor Talk

The much-awaited Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring Pawan Kalyan has finally hit theatres, and social media is buzzing with mixed reactions from audiences.

Soon after its release, Twitter (X) was flooded with reviews, with fans sharing contrasting opinions about the film. While many praised Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence and mass appeal, others felt the storyline and treatment appeared outdated for today’s audience.

Several viewers described the film as a “one-man show,” highlighting Pawan Kalyan’s powerful performance, energetic dialogue delivery, and strong fan moments. His entry scenes, action sequences, and punch dialogues have particularly impressed his loyal fan base.

However, not all reactions were positive. A section of the audience criticized the film for relying on old-fashioned commercial elements, predictable narration, and lack of fresh storytelling. Some users pointed out that the film follows a routine formula, making it less appealing to viewers expecting something new.

Despite the criticism, the film’s high-energy action sequences, background score, and mass entertainment elements have received appreciation. Fans also highlighted key moments like the interval block and climax as major highlights that elevate the overall experience.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film released on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Ugadi festival, adding to its hype and box office expectations.

In summary, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has divided audiences — while die-hard fans are celebrating it as a mass entertainer, others feel it doesn’t meet modern cinematic expectations.

#UstaadBhagatSingh A Completely Outdated Commercial Entertainer! A commercial film like this doesn’t necessarily need out of the box writing, but it atleast needs some freshness. This one feels outdated to the core from the start to end. A few elevation blocks work, but the film… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) March 18, 2026

#UstaadBhagatSingh: ⭐️⭐️ OUTDATED Movie lacks freshness and flow. Feels more like a patchwork of random mass moments.Few elevations work, but overall it falls flat. #PawanKalyan shines in parts, but misses his usual energy .Harish Shankar’s poor writing and old-school direction… — Tollywood Taluka (@TollywoodTaluka) March 19, 2026