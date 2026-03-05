 Ustaad Bhagat Singh Release Preponed to March 19

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is set to arrive in theatres earlier than expected. The makers have officially announced that the film will be released on March 19, advancing its schedule to capitalize on the upcoming long weekends and nearly two weeks of holidays.

The film marks the reunion of Power Star Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar, popularly known as the “cult captain.” The duo previously created box office history with the blockbuster “Gabbar Singh.” With Ustaad Bhagat Singh, they are aiming to recreate the same magic and deliver a memorable theatrical experience that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is being produced on a grand scale under the Mythri Movie Makers banner by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili. Devi Sri Prasad has composed songs while SS Thaman took the repsonsibility of the background score.

With expectations soaring and excitement building day by day, the makers believe the film will redefine mass entertainment when it hits theatres on March 19.