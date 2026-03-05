Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

The Telugu romantic comedy-drama Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, starring Ravi Teja with Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi as the leading ladies, is gearing up for its digital premiere after completing its theatrical run that began on 13 January 2026.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the film follows the story of an entrepreneurial businessman whose overseas trip leads to unexpected emotional twists and comedy. While the film’s box office performance was modest, fans have eagerly awaited its online release.

After some delays, the streaming plans have now become clearer: the movie’s digital rights have been acquired by ZEE5, which is expected to stream the film from 13 March 2026. This release will allow audiences to catch the romantic entertainer at home soon after its theatrical run.

The platform announcement is anticipated soon, and viewers can expect the movie to be available in several languages and dubbed versions once it premieres online.