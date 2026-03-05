AP 10th Class 2026 Exam Dates and Hall Ticket Download Link

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is set to release the AP SSC (Class 10) Hall Tickets 2026 today. Students appearing for the upcoming public examinations will be able to download their admit cards once the link is activated on the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

The hall tickets will be made available for regular, private, OSSC, OSSC private, and vocational students. School authorities have been advised to download the hall tickets immediately after release and distribute them to students without delay. Private candidates can download their admit cards directly from the website or access them through the WhatsApp service provided by the board.

AP SSC 2026 Exam Dates

The AP SSC 2026 public examinations will be conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2026 across the state.

Students are advised to carefully verify all the details printed on their hall tickets, including name, date of birth, exam centre, and subject-wise examination dates. If any discrepancies are found, they should immediately inform their respective school authorities to get them corrected.

How to Download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

Through Official Website

Visit bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” link

Enter the required login details

Submit and download the hall ticket

Take a printout for use during the examination

Through WhatsApp

Send “Hi” to 9552300009

Select Education Services

Choose SSC Hall Ticket 2026

Enter the required details

Download the hall ticket to your mobile

Students must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with their school ID card to the examination centre. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.