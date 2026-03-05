AP 10th Class Hall Tickets 2026 Released: Direct Link Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially released the AP SSC (Class 10) Hall Ticket 2026, enabling students to download their admit cards ahead of the upcoming public examinations. The hall tickets are now available on the official portal bse.ap.gov.in, and candidates must download them before the exams begin.

AP SSC Exam Dates 2026

The AP SSC Public Examinations 2026 will be held from March 16 to April 1, 2026. All papers will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM across designated exam centres in Andhra Pradesh.

How to Download the Hall Ticket

Students can access and download their AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 by following these steps:

Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

bse.ap.gov.in Direct Link: bse.ap.gov.in/htttsix/HallTicketsSel.aspx

Go to the “SSC Hall Ticket 2026” section

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha

Click Submit to view the admit card

Download and print multiple copies for future use

The admit card contains essential details such as the student’s name, roll number, exam centre address, exam dates, and reporting time.

Alternative Ways to Get Your Hall Ticket

BSEAP has also provided additional methods to help students obtain their admit cards in case of portal issues:

Mana Mitra WhatsApp Service: Students can send their details to the designated WhatsApp number to receive the hall ticket directly.

LEAP App: The LEAP mobile app also allows students to download the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 using their credentials.

Important Instructions for Students

Students must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre.

Along with the hall ticket, students should also carry a school ID card or valid photo ID for verification.

Late entry is generally not permitted, so students should reach their assigned centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket.

Electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartwatches, earphones, and calculators, are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

What to Do in Case of Discrepancies

If a candidate finds any error in the downloaded hall ticket (such as incorrect spelling, wrong exam centre, or missing information), they should inform their school authorities or the Board immediately for necessary corrections.