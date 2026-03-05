Schools Holiday in Uttar Pradesh on March 5 and 6 Due to Holi Celebrations

Schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh have been instructed to remain closed for two days following a directive issued by the state government. The decision has been taken to maintain safety and smooth celebrations during the festive period.

According to the official order, educational institutions will stay shut on March 5 and March 6, 2026. Local authorities and education department officials have been asked to implement the instruction and reopen schools only after the specified dates.

Decision Linked to Holi Celebrations

The temporary closure comes in view of the festival of Holi and related local administrative considerations. Officials said the step will help ensure the safety of students, teachers, and school staff during the celebrations while also allowing families to spend more time together.

Reports indicate that the order applies to government schools, aided institutions, and several recognised private schools across the state. District administrations circulated the directive to school managements, advising them not to conduct classes on the specified days.

Parents Faced Initial Confusion

Some parents reported confusion because the announcement reached them after students had already left for school. One parent shared that they received a message from the school authorities stating that the government had declared March 5 and 6 as holidays, even though their child had already been sent to school that morning.

Earlier Holiday for Holi

Earlier, the state government had already declared holidays for educational institutions from March 2 to March 4, 2026 for the Holi festival. During that period, students celebrated the festival with family members and friends, enjoying traditional activities and colourful festivities.

Many students were concerned about returning to school immediately after playing Holi, as colours used during the celebrations often take time to fade. The additional holidays have provided them more time before resuming classes.

Upcoming School Holidays in Uttar Pradesh

Students and parents can also look forward to several other holidays later in the year. Here are some of the expected upcoming school holidays in Uttar Pradesh:

March 21, 2026 – Eid al-Fitr

March 26, 2026 – Ram Navami

March 31, 2026 – Mahavir Jayanti

April 3, 2026 – Good Friday

April 14, 2026 – Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1, 2026 – Buddha Purnima

May 27, 2026 – Eid al-Adha

June 26, 2026 – Muharram

August 15, 2026 – Independence Day

August 26, 2026 – Eid-e-Milad

August 28, 2026 – Raksha Bandhan

October 2, 2026 – Gandhi Jayanti

November 8, 2026 – Diwali

December 25, 2026 – Christmas

The closure for two additional days ensures that schools maintain safety during the festive period while giving students extra time to relax and enjoy the celebrations with their families.

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