Unstoppable with NBK: Chiranjeevi to grace Balayya’s chat show

Nandamuri Balakrishna's popular celebrity talk show ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ is set to premiere in October 2024 during Dussehra festival. The previous seasons of the talk show have been a phenomenal success. Top heroes like Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas and Ranbir Kapoor graced the show. Ranbir Kapoor promoted his 'Animal' movie which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the show.

The show will be aired on aha OTT platform. Balakrishna is gearing up to host an array of stars and celebrities in the upcoming season. As per the updates, Mega Star Chiranjeevi will be making an appearance on the show. Aha platform is expected to make a formal announcement on Chiranjeevi’s upcoming birthday on August 22.

This exciting development has already created a bug among the fan clubs of both the stars. Fans are eager to see Chiranjeevi in the hot seat and Balayya hosting his prominent guest on the show. The fan rivalry between Chiranjeevi and Balayya is noticeable at the box office collections, however, these stars maintain a strong relationship and have respect for each other.



