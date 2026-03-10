Toxic Delay: Was Yash Unhappy With the Film’s Final Cut?

The announcement that the release date of Toxic has been pushed to June has created widespread discussion among movie fans online. Although the makers have not officially explained the reason for the delay, several theories and reports have surfaced on social media.

One rumour claimed that the change in schedule was connected to the upcoming release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. According to this speculation, actor Yash was unhappy after the makers of the spy thriller decided to release their film during the Eid holiday period. Some social media users suggested that the possible box office clash forced the team of Toxic to move their release date.

However, a source close to the project has rejected these claims. The insider clarified that Yash is actually looking forward to watching the sequel of Dhurandhar. The source added that the actor enjoyed the first installment and has no issues with the other film’s release. According to the insider, the rumours about competition between the two projects are unfounded and appear to be circulating only to create unnecessary controversy.

Meanwhile, another report has pointed to possible technical reasons behind the delay. An online post by Always Bollywood, quoting sources from the production house Monster Mind Creations, stated that a special screening of Toxic was recently organised for the team.

During this private viewing, Yash reportedly watched the film along with director Geetu Mohandas and several crew members. The report claimed that certain aspects of the film did not meet expectations during the screening.

According to the sources, some of the visual effects were not up to the desired standard. In addition, a few scenes were said to have sound quality issues that needed improvement. These technical concerns reportedly prompted the makers to reconsider the timeline and make corrections before the film’s theatrical release.

Earlier, fans had also raised questions about the promotional strategy after the release of the song “Tabahi.” Many viewers expected a lyrical video featuring visuals from the movie. Insiders later revealed that such a video was initially planned.

However, the idea was eventually cancelled because the editing process was not completed in time. The team reportedly felt that the available footage was not ready to be presented publicly, which added to the speculation about production challenges.

Because of these concerns, the film is now expected to go through additional editing and technical refinements. The makers reportedly want to ensure that the final version delivers a better cinematic experience for audiences.

Some fans have supported the decision to take more time if necessary. Many social media users have encouraged the team to focus on quality rather than rushing the release. They believe that a well-polished film will ultimately benefit both the makers and viewers.

At the same time, a few observers have questioned whether the production delays could affect the movie’s box office performance. Some comparisons have even been made with other films that faced technical problems before release, including Indian 2 and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

With nearly four months still remaining before its scheduled debut, the production team has enough time to make the necessary changes. Whether the final version of Toxic lives up to expectations and performs strongly in theatres will become clear once the film finally reaches audiences.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online