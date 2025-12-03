Singer Chinmayi's Fresh Controversy: Draupathi 2 Director Mohan G Demands Clarification

Following the release of the first single “EmKoney” (Nelaraaje - Telugu) from the upcoming film Draupathi 2, director Mohan G has responded to public criticism surrounding the track and the involvement of singer Chinmayi Sripaada.

At the outset, my heartfelt apologies for Emkoney. Ghibran is a composer I have known for 18 years since my jingle singing days. When his office called for this song, I just went & sang as I usually do. If I remember right, Ghibran wasn't present during this session - I was… — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 1, 2025

Chinmayi, who performed the song, issued a public apology shortly after its release, stating that she had been unaware of the film’s ideological background at the time of recording. She added that had she known more about the project, she would have declined to participate.

In a statement, Mohan G expressed disappointment over the apology, noting that he personally chose Chinmayi for the song and that the recording session was conducted without the music composer present. According to him, Chinmayi had been briefed solely on the tonal style required for the track, and no contextual or ideological details were discussed.

The director said he was surprised that Chinmayi made her statement without seeking clarification from him or the composer. He called on her to either clarify her remarks or consider removing the tweet.

Don't target any Technicians, Actors, actresses and who ever work with me in #Draupathi2.. Whatever my movie speaks it's my own creation and idealogy. Your target is me.. Don't target those associated Directly or indirectly with me and my projects.. It's a kind of cowardness.. — Mohan G Kshatriyan (@mohandreamer) December 1, 2025

Mohan G also urged the public not to target other members of the film’s cast and crew, stressing that criticism should be directed at him alone. Targeting collaborators, he said, amounted to “cowardice.”

Questioning Chinmayi’s reference to “contradictory ideologies,” he remarked that her surname “Sripaada” itself indicates a connection to faith, suggesting he was unclear about the ideological differences she was referring to.