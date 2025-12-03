Ghantasala Biopic, Ghantasala The Great, Release Date Locked: December 12, 2025

Director CH Rama Rao has crafted a heartfelt tribute to one of Telugu cinema’s pioneering playback singers and a towering music director, Ghantasala, who won the hearts of millions with his distinctive voice and timeless melodies. Based on Ghantasala’s life, the film beautifully captures various pivotal moments of his journey, offering a captivating visual narrative that has already left audiences spellbound in preview shows alone. This biographical masterpiece has garnered widespread acclaim from the outset.

In this film, Krishna Chaitanya plays Ghantasala, Mridula portrays Savitramma, and Atulitha (of Tulasi movie fame) will appear as young Ghantasala, while Suman will be seen in a key role. The film is slated for release on December 12.

Responding to the heartfelt demand of Ghantasala’s ardent fans, special preview screenings were held in countries such as London, Singapore, Australia, and the United States. Indian communities abroad were deeply moved after watching the film, expressing to the media that it provided a precious opportunity to relive the voice, honor, and grandeur of the legendary Ghantasala once again. The director’s skill in bringing the legend so vividly to life has received universal praise.

In this inspiring context, the makers are now preparing for a worldwide release of the film on December 12, catering to Telugu audiences as well as viewers around the globe. Additionally, a grand pre-release event is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on the 5th of this month, promising to be a prestigious celebration. Confident in their creation, the makers firmly believe this film, commemorating Ghantasala’s immortal songs and extraordinary life, will receive thunderous applause from millions of viewers worldwide.