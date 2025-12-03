Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Rithu Chowdary to Get Evicted Ahead of Finale?

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 moves into its final stretch, the “Ticket to Finale” race has ratcheted up tension inside the house. After the unexpected exit of Divya Nikitha, many viewers and insiders believe that contestant Rithu Chowdary could be the next to go. Voting trends and house dynamics have reportedly pushed her into the danger zone.

The week’s tasks, discussions and alliances have added extra pressure on Rithu — her outspoken nature and past confrontations have made her a polarising figure, causing some supporters to rally and others to turn away. With only a few slots left for the finale, every vote and every move counts now.

Fans are watching closely. For some, Rithu remains a strong contender whose authenticity and boldness may appeal to voters. For others, her controversies and emotional outbursts could cost her the final race.

Whether or not she survives the eviction will be decided soon. If she’s eliminated, the dynamics among finalists could shift dramatically. Either way, the “Ticket to Finale” phase promises more drama, emotion and a few surprise turns before the final verdict is delivered.