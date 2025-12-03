Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 Ticket Hike: Fans Angry Over Absurd Prices

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially cleared a special ticket hike for Akhanda 2 ahead of its massive premiere on December 4. As per the GO, premiere show prices will be allowed between 8 pm and 10 pm at Rs 600 including GST for the next ten days. Single screens have been permitted a Rs 75 hike, while multiplexes can charge an additional Rs 100 including GST.

While the hike comes as a major boost for distributors and exhibitors expecting heavy demand for the Balakrishna-starrer, the reaction from audiences has been far from positive. Fans across social media are expressing frustration, arguing that such steep hikes are making cinema-going increasingly unaffordable.

Many pointed out that Rs 600 for a premiere ticket is beyond the reach of the average moviegoer and resembles festival pricing rather than regular release hikes. Others warned that frequent high pricing will push families away from theatres and force viewers toward OTT platforms instead.

Adding to the debate is the question of whether Telangana will approve similar hikes. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently stated that any ticket hike will be considered only if producers agree to share 20 percent of profits with film workers. This has created unease among fans, who fear another round of expensive pricing if approval comes through.