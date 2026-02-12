Sathi Leelavathi Is a Complete Entertainer: Lavanya Tripathi Konidela

The upcoming film Sathi Leelavathi, starring Lavanya Tripathi Konidela and Dev Mohan in the lead roles, is gearing up for its worldwide release on March 6. The movie is produced by Naga Mohan under the banners of Anandi Art Creations and Durga Devi Pictures, and directed by Tatineni Satya.

The makers officially announced the release date on Wednesday and held a special event to mark the occasion.

Speaking at the press meet, Lavanya Tripathi Konidela shared an emotional note about her journey with the film. She revealed that she was pregnant when the project began and completed the shoot within just three months.

“I was pregnant when we started Sathi Leelavathi. I managed to complete the shooting in just three months, thanks to the tremendous support from the director and producer. It was a pleasure working with Saptagiri garu. We have a wonderful cast in this film, and Dev Mohan’s performance will impress everyone. This is a complete entertainer and will appeal to all sections of the audience. I sincerely hope everyone watches our film on March 6 and makes it a big hit,” she said.

Director Tatineni Satya clarified that his film should not be compared with the classic Kamal Haasan-starrer of the same name.

“I will not compare our Sathi Leelavathi with Kamal Haasan garu’s film. We have made this movie in a way that everyone can relate to and connect with. Audiences will thoroughly enjoy it on March 6,” he stated.

Producer Naga Mohan, for whom this is a debut production venture, expressed his excitement and gratitude.

“Sathi Leelavathi is my first film as a producer. I have learned a lot throughout this journey. We are releasing the movie worldwide on March 6 and hope for strong support from both the media and the audience,” he said.

Actor Saptagiri also extended his best wishes to the team.

“Just like the old Sathi Leelavathi became a big hit, I hope our film also achieves similar success. This is our producer’s first project, and Satya is beginning his second innings as a director. Audiences will thoroughly enjoy this complete entertainer on March 6,” he remarked.

With positive energy from the team and strong promotional momentum, Sathi Leelavathi is set to hit theatres worldwide on March 6.