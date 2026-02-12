Telangana Among Worst-Hit States in Food Poisoning Deaths: MCCD Report

Telangana has emerged as one of the states significantly impacted by food poisoning incidents, with recent data highlighting a concerning trend. According to the Medically Certified Cause of Death (MCCD) Report for 2023, a total of 612 deaths were attributed to food poisoning across India during the year.

Assam recorded the highest number of fatalities at 199, while Telangana stood second with 108 deaths. Odisha reported 56 deaths, and Uttarakhand accounted for 23. Health experts have linked many of these cases to unsafe food preparation practices and improper storage, particularly at institutions and venues that serve meals to large groups.

Rising Food Poisoning Cases in Telangana

In 2026 alone, Telangana has already witnessed multiple incidents of suspected food contamination, with nearly 250 individuals reportedly affected so far.

One recent case occurred on February 6 at the Government SC Girls Hostel in Bellampalli, located in Mancherial district. Around 40 students fell ill shortly after dinner. Several complained of nausea and dizziness after consuming rice served at approximately 7:30 pm. Students alleged that their concerns were initially ignored and that timely medical assistance was not arranged.

According to students, when they requested that an ambulance be called, the hostel warden hesitated, reportedly fearing disciplinary consequences. Some students claimed that instead of immediately seeking professional medical care, tablets were distributed and an unqualified practitioner was called to administer injections.

Other students stated that they were served rice and dal, and some noticed worms in the food towards the end of the meal. They alleged that their complaints were not taken seriously until several students began vomiting, prompting panic among the staff.

It was only after parents were informed that the affected students were taken to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. Doctors attended to the students, while parents demanded accountability from the hostel authorities.

In another incident on January 30, 38 students from the Government Primary School in Bodiyathanda village, Konijerla mandal, were hospitalised following suspected food poisoning. Among them, 10 students were reported to be in critical condition at the time.

These recurring incidents have raised serious concerns about food safety standards in educational institutions and hostels across the state. Authorities are expected to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and ensure stricter implementation of hygiene protocols to prevent further occurrences.

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