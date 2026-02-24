Samantha Reveals How Raj Nidimoru Changed Her Life Post Divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about one of the most transformative periods of her life: healing after her divorce and embracing new love. In a heartfelt conversation with Vogue India, the actor reflected on how her relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru helped her rebuild trust, confidence, and joy.

After her highly publicized split from Naga Chaitanya — a marriage that began in 2017 and ended in 2021 — Samantha said she initially shut herself off emotionally. The breakup marked a difficult time, and she didn’t think she could ever let herself rely on someone again.

But meeting Raj changed that. Through friendship and support, he encouraged Samantha to open up, confront vulnerability, and let love back into her life. She recognizes that this connection has played a major role in her growth and well-being.

Friends close to her have noticed the transformation. One recently told her in a voice message that she seemed more at ease and alive than she had in years. Samantha described this shift as liberating — no longer acting or performing for others, but truly living in the moment.

Samantha and Raj’s relationship blossomed over years of collaboration on projects such as The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel. The couple made their union official with an intimate ceremony in December 2025. They have also teamed up professionally for the forthcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram, slated for release later this year.

For Samantha, the journey from heartbreak to healing wasn’t about forgetting the past — it was about finding strength in vulnerability and rediscovering joy in the present.