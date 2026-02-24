Telangana Govt Employees Get 1.2 Crore Accidental Insurance, Cashless Health Cover

In a major welfare initiative aimed at strengthening social security for government staff, the Telangana government has introduced enhanced insurance and healthcare benefits for its employees, including ₹1.20 crore accidental insurance, ₹10 lakh term life insurance, and cashless medical treatment at private hospitals.

The move is being seen as a significant confidence booster for lakhs of state government employees and their families, providing financial protection and access to quality healthcare without the burden of out-of-pocket expenses.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the accidental insurance coverage of ₹1.20 crore will offer substantial financial support to employees’ families in the event of unforeseen accidents. Additionally, a ₹10 lakh term insurance policy has been introduced to ensure financial security for dependents in case of the employee’s death.

Another key feature of the initiative is the provision of cashless treatment in empanelled private hospitals, enabling employees to access timely and quality medical care without immediate financial strain.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu welcomed the decision, stating that the accidental insurance and cashless health insurance scheme reflects the Telangana government’s commitment to employee welfare. He noted that the initiative demonstrates strong leadership by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and reassures employees about their health security and the financial stability of their families.

Officials said the comprehensive insurance and healthcare coverage will help reduce anxiety among employees regarding medical expenses and unforeseen incidents, allowing them to focus on their professional responsibilities with greater peace of mind.

The government’s decision is expected to benefit a large section of state employees, reinforcing its focus on strengthening employee welfare and social security systems.