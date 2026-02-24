March Holidays 2026: Full List of 10 Government and School Holidays

March is set to bring a welcome break for both students and government staff, with several days off spread across the month. In total, there will be 10 holidays, offering multiple opportunities for rest and family time.

One of the highlights of March is that it includes five Sundays, which automatically adds to the number of days off. Along with the regular weekly breaks, special occasions will also contribute to the holiday list. Holi will be observed on March 4, adding festive cheer to the calendar. The second Saturday, falling on March 14, will also be a non-working day for many government offices and educational institutions.

Later in the month, Ugadi will be celebrated on March 19, marking another day of celebration and leave. In addition, Ramzan is expected to be observed on March 20, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. Authorities will confirm the holiday based on the official announcement.

The festive mood continues with Sri Rama Navami on March 26, which has been declared a government holiday. Towards the end of the month, March 31 will be marked as an optional holiday on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, allowing individuals to take leave based on their preferences and community traditions.

With a combination of weekly offs and festival-related breaks, March offers a total of 10 holidays, making it a month filled with celebrations and well-timed pauses from routine work and studies.