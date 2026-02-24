Hyderabad School Camps for Caste and Income Certificates: Application Process and Venue List

The Hyderabad district administration has launched a special outreach initiative aimed at supporting students from Scheduled Castes (SC) communities in securing essential caste and income certificates. The move is designed to simplify documentation procedures that often prevent students from accessing government welfare benefits on time.

According to officials, many eligible students miss out on scholarship opportunities due to delays in obtaining the required certificates. By organizing focused drives within government schools, the administration hopes to ensure that students can complete the necessary formalities without facing administrative barriers. With proper documentation in place, students will be able to apply smoothly for both Pre-Matric and Post-Matric scholarship schemes.

To streamline the process, revenue department personnel will conduct on-the-spot verification of applications, while MeeSeva operators will handle digital processing and submissions. This coordinated effort is expected to speed up approvals and significantly cut down the waiting period for certificate issuance. These documents are essential not only for scholarships but also for availing various educational benefits and concessions.

The programme has been structured to particularly assist families who find it challenging to navigate online systems or visit government offices during regular working hours. By bringing services directly to schools, authorities aim to make the process more accessible and convenient.

Twelve government school campuses across Hyderabad have been chosen to host the special camps. The identified areas include Moghulpura, Falaknuma, Chaderghat, Vijayanagar Colony, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Himayatnagar, Nampally, Saidabad, and Marredpally. Holding the camps at school premises is expected to encourage greater participation from students and parents.

Officials are optimistic that this initiative will widen scholarship coverage among SC students and help reduce school dropouts caused by financial hardship. By ensuring timely access to essential certificates, the administration aims to strengthen educational support for deserving students across the city.

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