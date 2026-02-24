Gold and Silver Prices Surge Across India Today, February 24: Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates

The Indian gold and silver markets are showing strong upward trends as global and domestic factors continue to influence precious metals pricing. On 24 February 2026, gold and silver both registered noticeable increases after a stretch of volatility in worldwide markets.

Analyst reports suggest that international economic uncertainty, including recent policy decisions and market reactions abroad, has fuelled investor interest in traditional safe-haven assets like gold and silver. In global commodity markets, spot and futures prices for both metals have gained, pushing domestic bullion rates higher.

In India, this translated to 24-carat gold reaching roughly ₹16,150 per gram in many cities, with 22-carat gold near ₹14,800 per gram — marking consistent strength in consumer demand and investment flows. At the same time, silver prices have rallied back toward ₹3 lakh per kilogram in multiple metros after earlier declines, suggesting renewed interest among investors diversifying into white metals.

Experts advise buyers and savers to track city-specific rates before purchasing, as local taxes and making charges can influence final pricing.

City-Wise Gold & Silver Rates (India — 24 Feb 2026)

Gold Prices Today, February 24, 2026:

Gold – 24K (₹ per gram)

Delhi: ₹16,150*

Mumbai: ₹16,150

Chennai: ₹16,280*

Bengaluru: ₹16,150

Hyderabad: ₹16,150

Ahmedabad: ₹16,155

Gold – 22K (₹ per gram)

Delhi: ₹14,805

Mumbai: ₹14,805

Chennai: ₹14,930*

Bengaluru: ₹14,805

Hyderabad: ₹14,805

Ahmedabad: ₹14,810

Silver Prices Today, February 24, 2026:

Silver – (₹ per kg)