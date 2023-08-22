Salaar's Pre-Sales In US Promising

Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming movie Salaar has been grabbing the headlines since its inception. The film's teaser generated much hype and left the fans wanting more of the movie. The advance booking for Salaar has been opened in the USA.

The pre-sales for Salaar are promising, indicating that the film will have a huge opening on opening day at the box office.

Salaar crossed $100,000 [Rs 83.07 lacs] with advance sales within hours of opening the bookings. Just imagine the opening day collections of the film.

Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and it will be released in multiple languages. Salaar will be released in theatres on 28 September 2023.