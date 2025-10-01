Republic Completes 4 Years Today, October 1: Sai Durgha Tej’s Cinematic Comeback

On this day, October 1, four years ago, Republic directed by the visionary Deva Katta released in theatres. With a searing portrayal of politics, corruption, and societal decay, the film impressed everyone. It was more than just a film; it was a bold, emotionally charged political drama that cemented Sai Durgha Tej’s place as an actor unafraid to challenge conventions and sign bold attempts. His powerful performance as a duty-bound IAS officer battling systemic rot won critical acclaim.

As Republic completes 4 glorious years, a moment that turned actor's life upside down reminds his growth from then. Just weeks before Republic’s release, Sai Durgha Tej suffered a life-threatening accident that could have derailed any career. Yet, with resilience and perseverance, he made a solid comeback. Virupaksha released on April 2023 became huge blockbuster in his career and collected more than 100 crores and with BRO, he created a special memory by sharing screen space with powerstar Pawan kalyan, who he admires so much.

These films proved that his spark hadn’t dimmed, in fact, it burned brighter. Each film was a stepping stone, building towards something bigger. Now, after two and a half years of relentless hard work, Sai Durgha Tej is ready to unleash a beast in Sambarala Yeti Gattu, a pan-India period action drama that promises to be his most explosive transformation yet. Helmed by Rohith KP and produced by Primeshow Entertainment with a staggering budget of ₹125 crore, the film is mounted on a scale rarely seen in Telugu cinema. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

On the eve of his birthday, 15th October, team is ready enthrall audiences with Asura Aagamana, the teaser of Sambarala Yeti Gattu, which will be attached to the much-anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1 screens all over. The teaser will be a sensational surprise to everyone.