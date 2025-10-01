Mass Jathara Release Date Locked: Ravi Teja Starrer to Hit Theatres on October 31

The much-awaited film Mass Jathara is officially set to release on October 31st, 2025. With vintage vibes and a pakka commercial setup, this film promises to be nothing short of a mass festival in theatres. Every piece of content released so far has struck the right entertainment chord, building up to a total blast.

The team has dropped a fun video announcing the new release date featuring Ravi Teja and Hyper Aadi. In it, Hyper Aadi humorously mocks the multiple postponements since Sankranthi 2025, Summer Holidays, and Vinayaka Chavithi, while Ravi Teja wittily responds to all the reasons behind the delays. The video offers a sneak peek into the film’s fun and entertaining tone, with Mass Maharaja delivering those vintage, energetic vibes all over again.

So far, the makers have released a teaser and two high-voltage songs, both of which received unanimous applause. The songs trended widely, thanks to their pulsating beats and infectious energy. With Sreeleela as the female lead, the Ravi Teja & Sreeleela combo is once again expected to set the box office on fire.

Chart-topping music director Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the soundtrack, striking the perfect chord yet again with the mass audience.

Director Bhanu Bhogavarapu is crafting the film with the perfect commercial setup, hooking fans and audiences alike by showcasing the energetic avatar everyone is eager to see Ravi Teja in. Cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna has brought vibrant commercial flavors through his visuals, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli ensures every frame hits the mark, adding that extra edge to make this the perfect festival entertainer.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the prestigious banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios names synonymous with back-to-back blockbusters the film is set to quench fans’ thirst and create massive euphoria this october 31st.