Rashmi's Request: Don't Use My Video for Casting Couch!

Rashmi Gautham's Viral Post: Clarifying Stance on Casting Couch and Rape
Popular Telugu anchor and actress Rashmi Gautham recently made headlines with a viral post on social media, addressing a sensitive topic. In light of the recent rape allegations against choreographer Johnny Master, Rashmi clarified her previous statements on casting couch and rape.
Setting the Record Straight
Rashmi, known for her wit and charm on comedy shows like 'Jabardasth', had spoken out about casting couch in an interview before 2020. However, with her old video resurfacing, she felt compelled to distinguish between casting couch and rape.
"I spoke about casting couch in 2020; please don't use that video now," Rashmi urged. "Raping a minor is different; casting couch is different. Don't mislead people."
Emphasizing Workplace Safety
Rashmi reiterated the importance of respecting women's boundaries: "Workplaces should be safe. If a woman says no, her opinion should be respected."
Career Update
While Rashmi's TV career is thriving, her film journey has been inconsistent. After the success of 'Guntur Talkies', her subsequent films – 'Tanu Vachchenanta', 'Antam', 'Bomma Blockbuster', and 'Antakuminchi' – failed to replicate the same success. As a result, Rashmi has shifted focus to TV shows.
Sexually exploiting a minor is different from cast and couch where two adults might have given consent to an individual choice
Pls do not use this interview now and mislead audience
This interview was taken way before 2020
Work place shud be comfortable and and when a girl… https://t.co/zexu8Xeohu
— rashmi gautam (@rashmigautam27) September 25, 2024
