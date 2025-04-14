Tamannaah walked barefoot while shooting for ‘Odela 2’, says Odela creator Sampath Nandi

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) ‘Odela’ franchise creator Sampath Nandi has now disclosed that actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays the lead role of a Naga Sadhu in the second instalment of the popular franchise, actually walked barefoot and turned a complete vegetarian while shooting for the film.

Tamannaah, who has never played a Naga Sadhu before in her career, looks impressive in the trailer of the 'Odela 2', a devotional thriller, and fans and film buffs are raving about how realistic her character appears.

Ask Sampath Nandi how they arrived at her look in the film that has been directed by Ashok Teja, and the creator of the franchise says,”Tamannaah plays a Naga sadhu, a character with mysterious energy. First we tried three looks. Tamannaah is very fair and Naga saints are generally known to be in the sun. Therefore, their skin is tanned and their skin tone is different. No matter how many makeups we tried for Tamannaah, it was hard to get a realistic feel.

“There are foreigners among Naga saints too and Tamannaah’s skin turns pink when she is in the sun. We thought we would arrive at her look without any makeup. I told this to designer Neeta Lulla and sent all the costumes that I had taken as references. She made a couple of designs. Finally, we got the look you see now. It took a lot of time to prepare this look. We took a lot of care for the look,” said Sampath Nandi, who also disclosed that

Tamannaah acted barefoot in the sun for this film.

“She became a complete vegetarian. I think Tamannaah garu was able to do such a character because she was on a transitional journey. She performed this character effortlessly,” Sampath Nandi added.

The creator of the series also disclosed that he was very happy with the VFX that had been delivered in the film. “This movie has the quality of graphics found in Indian superstar movies. Around 150 VFX experts have been working on this movie for the last six months,” he disclosed.

The film has triggered huge expectations as this is the second instalment from the 'Odela' franchise, the first instalment of which was titled ‘Odela Railway Station’. Produced by D Madhu under the direction of Ashok Teja, the film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Soundar Rajan. Art direction for the film is by Rajeev Nair.

‘Odela 2’ is all set to hit screens from April 17.

