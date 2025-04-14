Armaan Malik on his UK comeback: 'I’m still taking it all in'

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Acclaimed singer Armaan Malik has returned to the UK stage after a long gap of eight years.

He performed not one but two sold-out shows in London and Leicester this past weekend. His concerts were packed with fans who sang along to every word, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

Sharing his thoughts after the shows, Armaan revealed, "Played two sold out shows in London and Leicester this past weekend and I’m still taking it all in! The energy, the singing, the love — it honestly meant so much."

Thanking the UK audience for reminding him why he does what he does, Armaan added, "It’s been eight years since I toured the UK and this was long overdue. Thank you for reminding me why I do what I do. Cannot wait to be back!"

In another update, on March 20, Armaan's singer brother, Amaal Malik left everyone shocked as he announced that he had cut ties with his family. He claimed that his relationship with his brother was affected by the actions of their parents.

In the post later deleted by Amaal, he said, “The actions of my parents have been the reason we, as brothers, have grown so distant from each other. Over the past many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle my friendships, relationships, mindset, and self-confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can, and I believe I’m unshakable.”

“From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength," he added.

Later on, Armaan and Amaal's father, Daboo Malik shared a picture on social media featuring son Amaal.

Amaal also later removed the post, asking the media not to harass his family.

