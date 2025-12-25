Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda Jet Off on Holiday Ahead of Christmas, New Year

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at Hyderabad airport early Wednesday as they headed out of the city for a holiday. According to sources, the couple is set to enjoy a festive getaway together and will also ring in New Year’s Eve at their vacation destination. Their trip comes just ahead of the release of Rashmika’s first look from Mysaa.

The duo was photographed by paparazzi before boarding their flight. Vijay kept it casual in a grey sweatshirt, while Rashmika opted for a stylish monochrome look with a sweatshirt tied around her waist. Both were masked and accompanied by a few team members. As the video of their airport appearance surfaced online, fans flooded social media with comments calling them an “adorable couple.”

Vijay later shared a candid picture on Instagram Stories, showing himself relaxing at the airport while Rashmika held up a Polaroid photo she had clicked of him. He captioned it, “After a crazy intense few months… it’s holiday time.”

Their journey together

Vijay and Rashmika first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2018, a film that proved to be a milestone in both their careers. They reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019, sparking widespread speculation about their off-screen chemistry.

Rumours about their relationship gained momentum in 2020, and the two were later spotted vacationing together in 2023. Reports suggest the couple got engaged in October 2025 and may tie the knot next year — although neither has confirmed the news publicly.

For now, fans are simply delighted to see their favourite duo enjoying some holiday downtime together.