Dhandoraa X Review: Powerful Performances, Mixed Reactions to Pacing

Muralikanth Devasoth’s Dhandoraa, starring Sivaji, Ravi Krishna, Nandu and Bindu Madhavi, has sparked a wave of discussion on social media. Set against the backdrop of caste tensions in a Telangana village, the film deals with guilt, honour killings, and redemption — themes that have struck a chord with many viewers.

On Twitter, several cinegoers praised the film’s intense second half, emotional payoff and powerful message — even though many felt the pacing dragged at times.

Many users also highlighted Ravi Krishna’s return to form, calling him the film’s “surprise package,” while others appreciated how the screenplay exposes everyday caste prejudice without sugar-coating it. Some viewers did feel the film could have been tighter.

Yet, despite the criticism, the consensus on Twitter leans positive — especially regarding the emotional depth and social relevance.

Final takeaway from Twitter

Dhandoraa may not be a flawless film, but Twitter users agree it’s a thought-provoking drama that deserves attention for its bold storytelling, strong performances, and impactful message on caste and honour killings.

#Dhandoraa Our films have struggled with the drama part lately, but Dhandoraa nails it. Subtle, yet powerful high points👌 Good second half, superb third act. Actors bring their A-game. Raadhya scene followed by Navdeep's dance 🔥 A Telugu film that satisfied me after months. pic.twitter.com/NOvKTgR6sK — Pradeep Gunuganti (@gpradeep123) December 25, 2025

#Dhandoraa Review:

One of the bestest film in recent films.

Second half will worth every penny and that court scene was!🥶🔥

Sivaji character and performance!🙏🏻🔥

Songs placements and emotional scenes lo chaala connect chesaruu assalu!

Content 📈🔥 Worth cinema !🔥📈 pic.twitter.com/zse9cqOR2A — V D🦸 (@John4nn) December 24, 2025

#Dhandoraa First Half 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ✅ Strong emotional content

🎵 Pilla song looks beautiful on screen

🔥 Monster BGM

💥 Powerful interval

Second half curiosity is high! 📈 Wait For My full Review https://t.co/nWloV7DGJ3 — Chandra Kanth™ (@brammarakshaha) December 24, 2025

Strong, rooted content that pulls you in from the start.

Interval hits hard with emotional depth and impact. A gripping film that connects deeply and stays in mind.❤️#Dhandoraa pic.twitter.com/1HRaV6aq3Q — Jancy siah (@jancysiah) December 24, 2025

#Dhandoraa stands out as a solid debut that highlights director Murali Kanth's clear vision and skill in capturing a rooted story. He blends social themes with relatable emotions smoothly, making the film engaging without feeling heavy or preachy. The way he builds characters,… pic.twitter.com/FSKBu0SY4K — Venkat Sid (@vrsiddareddy) December 25, 2025