Dhandoraa X Review: Powerful Performances, Mixed Reactions to Pacing

Dec 25, 2025, 09:57 IST
- Sakshi Post

Muralikanth Devasoth’s Dhandoraa, starring Sivaji, Ravi Krishna, Nandu and Bindu Madhavi, has sparked a wave of discussion on social media. Set against the backdrop of caste tensions in a Telangana village, the film deals with guilt, honour killings, and redemption — themes that have struck a chord with many viewers.

On Twitter, several cinegoers praised the film’s intense second half, emotional payoff and powerful message — even though many felt the pacing dragged at times.

Many users also highlighted Ravi Krishna’s return to form, calling him the film’s “surprise package,” while others appreciated how the screenplay exposes everyday caste prejudice without sugar-coating it. Some viewers did feel the film could have been tighter.

Yet, despite the criticism, the consensus on Twitter leans positive — especially regarding the emotional depth and social relevance.

Final takeaway from Twitter

Dhandoraa may not be a flawless film, but Twitter users agree it’s a thought-provoking drama that deserves attention for its bold storytelling, strong performances, and impactful message on caste and honour killings.


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