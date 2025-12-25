Bad Girlz Movie Review and Rating: A Breezy, Comedy-Thriller with Spark

Introduction

Bad Girlz arrives as a youthful comedy caper that blends girls’-trip chaos, crime elements, and an emotional pay-off toward the end. Directed by Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi (Munna), the film banks on humour, pace, and the camaraderie of its four leading ladies to connect with young audiences.

Story

Rosy Reddy, Malleswari, Mercy and Venkat Laxmi are hostel roommates in Hyderabad. Before Rosy and Mercy begin their married lives with John and Naidu, the gang decides to go all out for a last memorable trip — a spinster vacation to Malaysia arranged with the help of their elder sister, Sravanthi.

What begins as a fun getaway quickly spirals into trouble. A dreaded criminal named Anaconda is plotting a bombing in Malaysia, while a human trafficking ring locks its sights on the four friends. How the girls escape danger while holding on to their friendship forms the core of the film, mixing comedy, suspense, and a late emotional twist.

Performances

Anchal Gowda, Payal Chengappa, Roshini and Yashna bring energy and spontaneity to their roles. Their chemistry and comic rhythm keep the narrative buoyant even when the writing falters. Moin and Rohan Surya chip in with dependable humour.

Renu Desai appears in a strong role, Raja Ravindra convinces as a Malaysian cop, Thagubothu Ramesh adds flavour in brief appearances, and Bigg Boss alum Sravanthi Chokarapu plays a key part—each contributing effectively within the film’s light-hearted framework.

Technical Work

Anup Rubens’ music is a major strength, delivering catchy songs and a background score that enhances both the fun portions and sentimental moments. Oscar Chandra Bose’s lyrics blend well with the soundtrack.

Arli Ganesh’s cinematography gives the film a slick, colourful finish, especially with Malaysia’s scenic backdrop—where nearly 90% of the film was shot, giving it a richer look than typical mid-budget comedies.

While the story itself is familiar, the screenplay and comic touches — especially in the second half — help sustain interest.

Highlights

Energetic music and background score by Anup Rubens

Striking Malaysian visuals

Smartly placed comedy set pieces

Emotional twist near the climax adds depth

Drawbacks

Predictable and formulaic story

Uneven first half with slow momentum

Slang and diction issues may distract in places

Analysis

Bad Girlz is at its best when it embraces fun and absurdity, letting the four friends take centre stage. Though the premise is routine, the pacing improves significantly in the second half, where comedy and emotional beats land more consistently.

However, a sluggish start, uneven tonal shifts, and predictable story arcs prevent it from rising above its template. It ultimately works as a passable entertainer — enjoyable if you go in for laughs and don’t expect narrative surprises.

Bottom Line

Bad Girlz is a colourful, moderately enjoyable watch with lively performances and catchy music, weighed down by a familiar storyline and a shaky first half — but still good for a light-hearted outing.

Rating: 2.75/5