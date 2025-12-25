Bahubali The Epic OTT Release: Rajamouli’s Movie Streaming on Netflix This Christmas, Dec 25

SS Rajamouli’s legendary Bahubali franchise continues to expand its legacy with the digital premiere of Bahubali: The Epic, a specially curated version that unites both parts of the blockbuster saga into a single cinematic experience. The film, which was released in theatres in October 2025, has now been officially announced for streaming on Netflix starting December 25, marking a perfect Christmas treat for fans.

Running for approximately 3 hours and 40 minutes, Bahubali: The Epic is not a simple back-to-back edit of the two films. Instead, it presents a refined narrative flow that blends key sequences from Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion into a seamless epic, allowing viewers to relive the rise of Mahendra Bahubali and the fall of the tyrant Bhallaladeva in one uninterrupted journey.

The theatrical version was praised for its immersive storytelling and technical finesse, with audiences appreciating how Rajamouli reshaped the narrative while retaining the emotional highs of the original films. Now, with its OTT release, a much larger global audience is expected to revisit the grandeur of Mahishmati from the comfort of their homes.

The film features Prabhas in the dual roles that defined his career, alongside Rana Daggubati as the formidable antagonist. Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj add further depth to the ensemble. The musical score, composed by MM Keeravaani, continues to be one of the franchise’s most celebrated strengths.

With Netflix bringing Bahubali: The Epic to its platform, the timeless saga is poised to find a fresh wave of admirers this festive season.