Ram Charan's Peddi Climax Has Shocking Twist

Ram Charan's Peddi is all set to hit the theatres on June 4, 2026. Amidst promotions, director Buchi Babu Sana has dropped intriguing hints about his upcoming film Peddi sparking fresh curiosity among movie lovers.

When the Uppena director was questioned about whether Peddi carries an emotional or shocking twist towards the climax similar to his debut blockbuster Uppena. Buchi Babu initially attempted to steer the discussion in another direction, avoiding a direct answer.

However, when pressed further, the director responded with a smile and simply urged audiences to watch the film, subtly indicating that the story indeed holds a major surprise element near the end.

When asked whether the protagonist in Peddi undergoes a traumatic physical loss, much like the hero in Uppena. Once again, Buchi Babu chose to remain tight-lipped, responding only with a smile and avoiding spoilers.

Apart from these suspenseful hints, the interview featured several behind-the-scenes details about the making of the film. Buchi Babu spoke about actress Janhvi Kapoor and her approach towards Telugu dialogue delivery, while also discussing the extensive promotional strategies being planned for the project.

The director further revealed how Ram Charan performed physically demanding sequences despite sustaining injuries during the shoot. He also shared how megastar Chiranjeevi reacted with concern after learning about Ram Charan getting hurt on set.

With Buchi Babu carefully avoiding key revelations while continuing to build anticipation, the interview has generated significant buzz around Peddi. The conversation offers fans a closer look into the film’s scale, emotional depth, and the effort being invested in the project ahead of its release.