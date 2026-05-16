Veerabhadrudu Review: Bad Luck for Suriya Again

Movie: Veerabhadrudu

Rating: 2/5

Banner: Dream Warrior Pictures

Cast: Suriya, Trisha, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty, Mansoor Ali Khan, Swasika, Sshivadha, Anagha Maya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy and others

Music Director: Sai Abhyankkar

Producers: S R Prakash Babu & S R Prabu

Written and Directed by: RJ Balaji

Release Date: May 14, 2026

Suriya’s latest outing Karuppu, released in Telugu as Veerabhadrudu, arrived amid financial troubles and low buzz. Though the issues were eventually sorted out, the film fails to fully capitalize on its intriguing premise and ends up as a mixed bag that struggles to balance fantasy, courtroom drama, and commercial action.

Story

The story begins with a father and daughter travelling from Tamil Nadu to Hyderabad’s Nampally for the daughter’s medical treatment. Their hopes are shattered after a bag containing 60 sovereigns of gold, meant to fund the surgery, gets stolen. Although the police recover the jewellery, the family is forced to fight a legal battle to reclaim it.

This is where Baby Krishna, played by RJ Balaji, enters as a corrupt lawyer who exploits vulnerable people under the guise of helping them. Taking advantage of the helpless family, he extorts money while manipulating the legal system for personal gain.

The narrative takes a fantasy turn when Lord Veerabhadra Swamy, portrayed by Suriya, descends to restore justice. However, Baby Krishna challenges the deity to fix the broken judicial system without relying on divine powers. What follows is Veerabhadra Swamy’s attempt to reform the system while living like an ordinary human.

Performances

Suriya appears in multiple shades throughout the film — as a lawyer, a mass character, a divine figure, and even in a brief Singam-style cop cameo. While his screen presence remains a major attraction, the role itself lacks the emotional depth and powerful moments expected from a star of his calibre.

Trisha Krishnan gets a comparatively substantial role as a lawyer who admires Veerabhadra Swamy. Surprisingly, both Trisha and RJ Balaji enjoy more screen time than Suriya.

RJ Balaji carries a large portion of the film as the loud and greedy lawyer. Though he performs with energy, the characterization feels over-the-top and unrealistic after a point. Natty Kumar fits suitably into the role of a corrupt judge.

Veteran actor Indrans delivers one of the film’s strongest performances as the emotionally broken father. Supreeth appears in a routine rowdy role with limited impact.

Technical Aspects

Sai Abhyankkar’s music fails to leave a lasting impression, especially in the Telugu version. The background score turns excessively noisy at several points and often overwhelms the scenes rather than enhancing them.

Cinematographer G K Vishnu manages to give the film a visually polished look with rich frames and decent production design. However, the writing leans heavily on clichés, and the screenplay lacks consistency after the initial portions.

What Works

Suriya’s screen presence

Interesting fantasy premise

Emotional father-daughter track

What Doesn’t Work

Predictable and formulaic storytelling

Unrealistic courtroom episodes

Overdramatic characterizations

Weak and chaotic second half

Lack of emotional payoff

Analysis

Veerabhadrudu attempts to blend fantasy with courtroom drama by presenting a god who descends to Earth to reform the justice system. Similar to films like Bro and Krishnarjuna, the narrative revolves around divine intervention.

One interesting idea introduced in the film is that Veerabhadra Swamy’s powers are geographically limited to certain regions around Nampally, as every place supposedly has its own guardian deity. While this concept sounds fresh on paper, the execution lacks conviction.

The initial portions work reasonably well because they stay grounded in the emotional struggles of the father and daughter while exposing flaws within the legal system. RJ Balaji’s manipulative lawyer character also provides some engaging moments during the first half.

However, the film loses grip once it shifts completely into fantasy territory. The courtroom proceedings become highly exaggerated, with lawyers behaving more like gang leaders than legal professionals. Several scenes feel disconnected from reality, including the government instantly sanctioning a luxurious court complex merely after a protest from lawyers.

Even Suriya’s divine transformation and nostalgic Singam-style appearance fail to rescue the second half from becoming repetitive and directionless. The climax tries to deliver a social message about pending court cases and poor judicial infrastructure while teasing a sequel, but the impact remains limited.

Verdict

Veerabhadrudu had the potential to become an engaging socio-fantasy drama, but weak execution and excessive commercial exaggeration dilute its core idea. Despite a watchable first half and Suriya’s charisma, the film eventually turns into a tiring and illogical affair that struggles to maintain emotional or narrative consistency.

Bottom Line: A fantasy courtroom drama where the premise feels interesting, but logic takes a backseat once the god enters the game

Finally: Bad Luck Haunts Suriya Again!