Ram Charan’s Peddi Registers Solid Advance Sales Overseas

Ram Charan’s highly anticipated film Peddi is creating a strong buzz ahead of its worldwide release on June 4, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama has been performing exceptionally well in advance bookings, especially in North America.

According to the latest reports, Peddi has already crossed $670,000 in North America premiere pre-sales, showing a steady rise in demand. The film has been adding around $50,000 in sales daily, and trade experts expect the numbers to grow even further as the release date gets closer.

The movie had earlier crossed the $575,000 mark in premiere pre-sales and has continued its impressive run, indicating strong interest among overseas audiences. The advance booking trend suggests that Peddi could register one of the biggest openings for a Telugu film in 2026.

Starring Ram Charan in the lead role, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, and Boman Irani in important roles. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, while music is composed by AR Rahman.

With just a few days left for release, the strong advance bookings have raised expectations among fans and trade circles. If the current trend continues, Peddi is expected to open with impressive box-office numbers both overseas and in India.