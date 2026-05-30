Ram Charan's Peddi Ticket Price Hike Cancelled in Telangana?

Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Peddi is set for a grand release on June 4, 2026. However, unlike Andhra Pradesh, moviegoers in Telangana may not have to pay higher ticket prices for the film.

According to recent reports, the makers of Peddi have withdrawn their petition from the Telangana High Court seeking permission for a ticket price hike. As a result, the chances of increased ticket rates in Telangana have become very low.

Earlier, Telangana exhibitors had openly opposed any ticket price increase for the film. They stated that theatres in the state would continue with regular ticket rates and had already communicated their stand to the government.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has approved special premiere shows for Peddi and also allowed a temporary increase in ticket prices for the first week of release. Premiere shows in AP are scheduled to begin at 8 PM on June 3, a day before the film’s official release.

Despite the ticket pricing issue, excitement for the film remains high. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, and Boman Irani in important roles.

With just days left for release, fans in Telangana are now expected to watch the film at regular ticket prices unless there is a last-minute change in the government's decision.