Raja Saab Postponed to January 9, 2026; Prabhas Fans Left Disappointed

Prabhas’ much-awaited horror comedy The Raja Saab was earlier scheduled for release on December 5, 2025, after multiple delays. The latest update is that the film has been postponed once again—this time by a month. The new release date is January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranthi festival.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad officially announced the postponement today, August 28, 2025, at the trailer launch event of Mirai.

Sankranthi is one of the biggest festive seasons at the box office and is expected to generate massive revenues for the film. Industry insiders say this is a strategic move by the makers. While the delay may disappoint Prabhas fans, the festive release is likely to prove a blessing in disguise.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada along with the original Telugu version. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar play the female leads.