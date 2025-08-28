Raja Saab Postponed to January 9, 2026; Prabhas Fans Left Disappointed

Aug 28, 2025, 14:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

Prabhas’ much-awaited horror comedy The Raja Saab was earlier scheduled for release on December 5, 2025, after multiple delays. The latest update is that the film has been postponed once again—this time by a month. The new release date is January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranthi festival.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad officially announced the postponement today, August 28, 2025, at the trailer launch event of Mirai.

Sankranthi is one of the biggest festive seasons at the box office and is expected to generate massive revenues for the film. Industry insiders say this is a strategic move by the makers. While the delay may disappoint Prabhas fans, the festive release is likely to prove a blessing in disguise.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada along with the original Telugu version. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar play the female leads.


Read More:

Tags: 
prabhas
Raja Saab
Raja Saab release date
Raja Saab Release Date Dec 5
Sankranthi 2026
sankranthi
Tollywood
tollywood news
bollywood
Bollywood News
nidhhi agerwal
Prabhas Raja Saab Release Date
Prabhas Raja Saab Climax 30 Minutes
Prabhas Raja Saab Climax Action
Prabhas Raja Saab Climax Length
Prabhas Raja Saab Releasing on December 5
Advertisement
Back to Top