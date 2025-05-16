Rag Mayur's Speech at Subham Success Meet: Samantha All Smiles

Actor Rag Mayur made a striking impression with his speech at the Subham success meet, showering praise on producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Praveen Kandregula. He pledged unwavering support for Kandregula’s future projects, stating that he would consider all of the director's films as his own, regardless of whether he is involved in them or not.

Rag Mayur also spoke highly of Samantha, calling her a true good Samaritan known for her willingness to help others. He commended her for spreading positivity and goodwill among the Subham team, creating a warm and uplifting atmosphere on set.

As a parting note, Rag Mayur recited a poem dedicated to Samantha, describing her as a visionary filmmaker committed to creating and promoting meaningful cinema that appeals to family audiences. He also extended his gratitude to co-producer Himank and the rest of the team.

Overall, the Subham success meet provided a much-needed morale boost to the entire team, celebrating both the film’s success and the camaraderie behind it.