Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s Ramayan: Kajal Aggarwal Likely to Join Yash as Mandodari

The eternal epic Ramayan is once again heading to the silver screen. In spite of innumerable adaptations over the years, the allure around the mythological epic is never-ending and keeps sparking interest among filmmakers. The most recent try follows the controversial Adipurush, which featured Prabhas but was greeted with severe criticism over its poor visual effects and depiction of favorite characters.

Now, director Nitesh Tiwari is directing a big Hindi version called Ramayan, and shooting is already underway. Ranbir Kapoor has been signed to play Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi to play Sita. Yash, who won everyone's heart with his powerful act in KGF, will play the powerful Ravana.

While these main roles have been established, the remaining cast is yet to be decided. Rumor in the trade is that actress Kajal Aggarwal could be cast as Mandodari, wife of Ravana. Although the character has traditionally been given short shrift in earlier adaptations, this one might give Mandodari more story importance. Still, nothing has been officially announced as to whether Kajal is participating.

The film is scripted as a two-part saga, with part one releasing on Diwali 2026 and part two following in 2027. With a big-name cast, a bold vision, and a director who has a reputation for helming emotionally charged films, all attention is on Ramayan to determine if it is finally going to be able to give us a version of the epic that critics and viewers alike will appreciate.