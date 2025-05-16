Prabhas Raja Saab Shelved? Or Shoot Postponed Indefinitely?

Prabhas is likely to be the star from South India with the most demanding dates over the next five years. He has a huge lineup of films, and it's difficult to imagine how he will complete them anytime soon. After the blockbuster successes of 2898 A.D. and Salaar, Prabhas has their sequels lined up for release. Not just that, he also has the spirit of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Reports indicate that Sandeep is currently searching for locations and finalizing the cast for the film.

Besides these three, Prabhas had initially thought that he would complete a small film in Raja Saab, a horror comedy directed by Maruthi. But the movie's scale got bigger, and Maruthi, who was quick to deliver updates on the film, had gone a bit silent on it lately. There have been rumors about Prabhas being unsure about Raja Saab, and as at, he had signed up for Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauji.

After the blockbuster success of Sita Ramam, Hanu Raghavapudi's fame had shot up, and Mythri Movie Makers decided to produce a film with him. Prabhas was greatly impressed by Hanu's story and gave his approval for the movie. Prabhas is now back in India after his foreign vacation and will go to Fauji to shoot straight away from May 21st.

Now, this decision of Prabhas raises questions about his commitment towards Raja Saab. Initially set to release in the summer of this year, there is no clarity currently on when Raja Saab will even get released. Prabhas would like to release a film this year, and looking at the way things are progressing right now, it will most likely be Fauji rather than Raja Saab.

Because Salaar-2, Kalki-2, and Spirit will take a lot of time to complete, it makes sense for Prabhas to keep his fans engaged and hooked by releasing two movies in Raja Saab and Fauji. But the delay with Raja Saab has become so long that it won't be a surprise if Prabhas finishes shooting Fauji and releases it first.

Chances are unlikely that Raja Saab will release this year, and even if the team plans to release the film next Sankranti, some big-ticket entertainers have already locked the slot for it. It will be interesting to witness how things progress with Raja Saab and Fauji at Prabhas.