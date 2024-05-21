Pushpa actor Allu Arjun and wife’s pic is the best thing on internet today

May 21, 2024, 15:16 IST
Icon star Allu Arjun lives in a spatial bungalow and drives swanky cars but is also known for his simplicity and modesty. Now a photo of the Tollywood actor and his wife Sneha Reddy is going viral on social media. The National Award winner Allu Arjun was spotted enjoying a meal with his wife at a roadside dhaba. 

This is not the first time the Telugu star was seen dining at a roadside eatery. During the shooting of his now blockbuster Pushpa movie (2021), the actor was seen eating a breakfast at a tiffin centre near Gokavaram in Andhra Pradesh. 

Recently, Allu Arjun was criticised for campaigning in the election rally for his friend, Shilpa Ravichandra Reddy, who is contesting the elections on a YSRCP ticket from Nandyal Assembly segment. Later, the actor issued a clarification saying his campaign was for his friend not for any political party. 

