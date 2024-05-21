Kalki 2898 AD: Major Update on Kamal Haasan's Role Dropped!

The famous actor Kamal Haasan's role in Prabhas's most awaited scientific fiction "Kalki 2898 AD" has been revealed. This movie is set in the future and will be released in two parts. Kamal Haasan, who is well-known in Indian cinema, will have a good time in the first part and will have even more significant screen time in the second part, showcasing his acting abilities. It is heard that the second part will largely be around Kamal Haasan.

In Part 1, he will be on screen for about 90 minutes, playing an important character in the story. In Part 2, he will be even more prominent, with around 130 minutes of screen time. The movie is directed by Shankar and promises to be an exciting mix of futuristic themes and intriguing narratives. Kamal Haasan's role is expected to attract many viewers who are eager to see him in this major sci-fi film.

The film features Prabhas in the lead role and Deepika Padukone as his lady love. It features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role called Ashwathama. Recently, actress Keerthy Suresh has lent her voice for the role of Bujji in the film.