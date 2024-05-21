Ranveer Singh Gives Shock To Telugu Director!

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has opted to leave the Telugu film “Rakshas,” directed by Prasanth Varma, who shot to fame with the blockbuster HanuMan. Ranveer reportedly opted out citing creative differences with the film's team.

The project, which received significant buzz due to Singh and Varma’s collaboration, will now move forward without the actor. According to sources close to the project, Singh and Varma were unable to reconcile their conflicting views for the picture, which led to the actor’s departure. This event has prompted a shift in the film’s timeline as the production team searches for a replacement lead.

“Rakshas” was expected to be a massive production, combining Singh’s star power with Varma’s distinct directorial flair. Singh’s departure is a major setback, but the filmmakers are optimistic about continuing the movie with a new actor. Fans and industry insiders are eagerly awaiting information on the film’s progress and the introduction of a new lead.