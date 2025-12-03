Priyanka Chopra-Prabhas in Kalki 2 After Deepika's Controversial Exit?

The highly anticipated sequel to Prabhas’ blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD is already creating a buzz, especially after Deepika Padukone’s exit from the project. Following her departure, strong speculation suggests that Priyanka Chopra may step into the role. With her global recognition and impressive international presence, Priyanka is seen as a strong contender.

Several top actresses are reportedly in the race. Among them, Alia Bhatt is receiving major consideration. Anushka Shetty and Sai Pallavi are also being evaluated. Director Nag Ashwin is searching for someone who can complement Prabhas’ stardom, embody the character of Sumathi, and elevate the sequel even further.

Industry chatter indicates that the makers are seriously exploring the possibility of bringing Priyanka Chopra on board, especially since she is already associated with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming pan-India film Varanasi.

Deepika’s sudden exit disappointed fans, as she played a crucial role in the first part. Her recent comments about eight-hour work shifts have fueled speculation that scheduling conflicts might have led to her departure from both Kalki and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, where she was later replaced by Triptii Dimri in Spirit Movie.

The official confirmation regarding the new female lead is expected soon. Whether it is Alia Bhatt, Sai Pallavi, Priyanka Chopra, or Anushka Shetty, whoever lands the role will play a major part in taking Kalki 2 to new heights.