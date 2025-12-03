Hyderabad Weather: Sharp Rise in Flu-Like Illness Amid Cold Wave

As winter deepens, hospitals and clinics across Hyderabad are reporting a noticeable increase in cases of influenza and seasonal viral illnesses. The cooling weather has coincided with a surge in patients showing typical flu-like symptoms including fever, body aches, cold, cough and fatigue.

Several private nursing homes, Basthi dawkhanas and outpatient wings of major government hospitals have seen their daily patient numbers spike. Many of those affected are suffering from upper respiratory tract infections, and a significant number are reporting severe congestion, sore throats and weakness.

Doctors point out that the drop in temperature has caused airways to become more sensitive, triggering a rise in asthma cases and respiratory problems among vulnerable groups, especially children, the elderly and people with chronic conditions.

Health experts are urging residents to take precautions: maintain hygiene, avoid crowded places if unwell, keep warm, and ensure proper ventilation indoors. People with underlying health issues are advised to consult a doctor promptly if symptoms worsen.

Officials say this seasonal rise in illness underscores the need for awareness and timely care as the cold weather continues.