Prabhas’ RajaSaab Trailer Drops Today, Sep 29!

Prabhas fans have a reason to celebrate as the superstar gears up to unveil the trailer for his highly anticipated film, The RajaSaab. The Maruthi-directed pan-India movie has been generating considerable buzz, and the trailer release marks one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

Trailer Release Date and Platforms

Prabhas announced the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a new poster featuring himself alongside Sanjay Dutt. The actor tagged director Maruthi, Sanjay Dutt, and the film’s production team in the post, writing:

"Enter the world of #TheRajaSaab Trailer on September 29th."

The trailer will be available on popular platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). While the exact release time is yet to be confirmed, fans are eagerly counting down the days.

High Expectations for 2026 Release

After the trailer drops, fans will have to wait a few more months for the film’s theatrical release on January 9, 2026. Reportedly one of the biggest pan-India releases of the year, The RajaSaab has an estimated budget exceeding Rs 400 crore.

Originally produced in Telugu, the movie will also release in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, further cementing its pan-India appeal. Maruthi has not only directed but also written the film, with People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment collaborating as producers.

Star-Studded Cast

The RajaSaab boasts an impressive ensemble, including:

Prabhas

Sanjay Dutt

Nidhhi Agerwal

Riddhi Kumar

Malavika Mohanan, making her Telugu debut

The film’s music is composed by Thaman S., with Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao as editor and Karthik Palani handling cinematography.

What to Expect from the Plot

The Telugu-language romantic horror-comedy follows a young heir who balances his royal legacy with a rebellious spirit. As he rises to power, he establishes unprecedented rules during his reign as Raja Saab, promising audiences a mix of humor, romance, and supernatural thrills.

With the trailer release just days away, anticipation is building, and The RajaSaab is poised to kick off 2026 with a cinematic bang.