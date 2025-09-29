Mirai Box Office Collection: 3 Million USD Mark in US, Nears 150 Cr WW Gross

Superhero fantasy-action adventure Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, is on a record-breaking run at the global box office. In just its third week, the film has stormed past the $3 million mark in North America and is now closing in on a massive ₹150 crore worldwide gross.

Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, Mirai has defied odds by achieving these milestones without the cushion of a holiday or festival release. The numbers highlight both the strength of the film’s content and Teja Sajja’s fast-rising star power.

With this feat, Teja joins a rare list of Telugu actors to deliver back-to-back $3M grossers in the US, following the phenomenal success of HanuMan. Notably, he is the only actor outside the top league to accomplish this milestone.

The film’s momentum has accelerated during the Dussehra season, drawing in families and repeat viewers. The newly added “Vibe Undi” song has also struck a chord with audiences, further boosting engagement in theatres.

Blending slick action, emotional resonance, and a rich fantasy world, Mirai is fast emerging as the festival season’s biggest crowd-puller. As box office numbers climb, Teja Sajja is firmly establishing himself as one of Indian cinema’s most promising young stars.